Vandals Do Minor Damage To GOP Headquarters In Downtown Lincoln
Vandalism to a window at the Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in downtown Lincoln. (Courtesy of Ryan Hamilton/NEGOP)
LINCOLN–(AP Apr. 22)–Police say someone threw a rock through a window of the downtown Lincoln headquarters of the Nebraska Republican Party – the fourth act of vandalism at the office in two years. The state party’s executive director, Ryan Hamilton, said three people were inside Wednesday when the brick went through a window in his office. Hamilton was not in the office. Lincoln police spokeswoman Officer Erin Spilker said evidence did not indicate the vandalism was related to a political statement. Police estimated the damage at $200 but Hamilton said repairs would likely cost more because a contractor might be needed to fix the building’s older windows.