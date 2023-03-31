VanEngen Named Northeast’s New Head Girls Basketball Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 31)–Matt VanEngen on Thursday was named the new head girls’ basketball coach at Lincoln Northeast.

Before taking this new role, VanEngen coached the Rockets girls’ junior varsity teams for five years. VanEngen takes over for Charity Iromuanya, who stepped down after this past season.

“Matt is someone who is passionate about not only basketball but also helping our athletes in becoming great students as well. We are so excited that Matt will be leading our girl’s basketball program next year and the years ahead! Matt and his family have been embedded in the Northeast community and truly believe in Rocket Nation,” Northeast Athletics and Activities Director Matt Uher said.

VanEngen teaches social studies at Northeast.