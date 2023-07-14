Vape Shop Burglary Early Friday Morning in SE Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Another vape shop burglary, this time at the Smokaha Tobacco near 56th and Nebraska Parkway, around 3:45am Friday.

Captain Todd Kocian says officers found the glass front doors and a window broken out and a concrete brick laying inside. Kocian says the store manager showed up and reported that about $300 worth of CBD gummies and miscellaneous Kratom products were missing. Damage to the window and front door is around $5,000.

Security video shows two people in dark clothing with their faces covered using the bricks to break the window. No arrests have been made.

So far this year, there have been 15 vape shop burglaries and attempted burglaries, seven of which have happened in the past 30 days.

Kocian says these are happening between 3am and shortly after 6am, with about $2,400 in lost products and about $21,000 damage. In most of these cases, there are at least two suspects present.

If you have information about these burglaries, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.