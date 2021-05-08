Various Lincoln Road Projects Begin Monday
(KFOR News May 8, 2021) Lincoln on the Move street projects continue next week. On Monday, May 10, the City will begin a two-phase arterial street improvement project on Ninth Street between “A” and “R” streets.. This project is scheduled to be completed by September 3. Beginning Monday, North 14 street between Vine and W streets will be closed for the abandonment of a steam tunnel by UNL. This work is scheduled to be completed June 18th. Also on Monday May 10, road work begins on North 27th Street between Theresa Street and Old Dairy Road with lane closures for bridge repairs over Salt Creek. This work is scheduled to be completed in September.