Various Road Closures Around Lincoln Begin Monday October 19th
(Lincoln NE October 17, 2020) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 19, “N” Street between South 13th and South 12th streets will be closed to connect rooftop drains to storm sewers. On-street parking will also be closed in this block. The “N” Street Cycle Track will remain open. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 21. Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, October 19, sections of Yankee Hill Road between South 63rd and South 69th streets will be reduced to one lane for asphalt repairs. Through traffic will continue in the area via temporary traffic signals. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday October 23rd.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, October 19, Pioneers Boulevard between Nebraska highway 2 and South Sixth Street will be closed for railroad crossing reconstruction and signal replacement. The detour is Van Dorn Street to U.S. Highway 77 to West Pioneers Boulevard. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday October 30th.