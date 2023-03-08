Vehicle Crashes Into Creek Along North Edge of Lincoln

Photo Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News.

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN Mar. 7)–One person was rescued after his vehicle crashed into a creek Tuesday night near 27th and Arbor Road on the northern outskirts of Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg, who talked to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, a rope rescue was done in order to get the man safely out of the vehicle. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.

What led to the crash into Little Salt Creek remains under investigation.