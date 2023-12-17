Vehicle Sought After Officer-Involved Shooting Sunday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 17)–Lincoln Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting from late Sunday morning, after a traffic stop was conducted near 19th and Knox.

According to a release from LPD to KFOR News, the driver of a white sedan fled the traffic stop, ramming into a parked vehicle and driving over large landscaping rocks. The officer fired his service weapon, as the vehicle was driving toward their location. The suspect is believed to be not injured.

Police say the officer who fired his gun at the suspect was not hurt. That officer is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an officer-involved shooting. That officer’s name is being withheld at this time and investigators are still gathering evidence and reviewing body-worn camera video.

For now, police are looking for a 2006 to 2011 white Hyundai Azera that likely has damage to the rear bumper and front end. It had in-transits, too.

If you have information on this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.