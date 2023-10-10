Victim Identified In Deadly Crash Between Combine and Train Near Firth

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 10)–New details released Tuesday morning from the Nebraska State Patrol regarding a deadly collision between a combine and a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train around noon time Monday south of Firth.

According to a release sent to KFOR News, the Nebraska State Patrol identified the victim as 65-year-old Benjamin Scholting of Louisville. The crash happened at a crossing near 110th and Apple Road in northern Gage County. Scholting was driving the combine and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The State Patrol is reconstructing the crash investigation and no other details were immediately available.