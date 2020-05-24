Victim Identified in Saturday Morning Homicide in Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigate a murder scene in an alley way close to 33rd and "T" on Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News)
The Lincoln Police Department is continuing the investigation into the shooting death occurring on May 23, 2020, in the alley with the bordering roadways of North 32nd Street, North 33rd Street, “S” Street and “T” Street. The victim of the homicide is identified as 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie of Lincoln. Our staff notified the family of the deceased. We are keeping them in our thoughts and thank the public for respecting their privacy as they grieve his death.
On May 23, 2020, at 4:23 a.m. Lincoln Police Officers were called to the area on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Whitemagpie in the alley with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts by friends of the deceased, personnel from the Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were unsuccessful.
Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are continuing their work to determine the events leading to Whitemagpie’s death and to identify the person(s) responsible. Forensic and digital evidence has been collected and is in the processes of being analyzed. Numerous interviews have been conducted and have been critical in establishing a preliminary timeline. More information will be updated and given on Tuesday morning.
