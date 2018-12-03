Victim Identified In Saunders County Fatal Crash

Authorities have identified the person killed in a crash involving a semi and two pickups in Saunders County on Sunday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 92, a mile and a half west of Mead.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said a pickup, traveling eastbound, lost control and was hit by a westbound semi. The passenger in that pickup, Peggy Havener, 52, of Fremont, was killed. Another pickup, traveling eastbound, also became involved in the crash, but only sustained minor damage.

Alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor. It is unknown at this time if seat belts were in use.