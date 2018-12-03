Victim Identified In Saunders County Fatal Crash

Authorities have identified the person killed in a crash involving a semi and two pickups in Saunders County on Sunday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 92, a mile and a half west of Mead.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said a pickup, traveling eastbound, lost control and was hit by a westbound semi. The passenger in that pickup, Peggy Havener, 52, of Fremont, was killed.  Another pickup, traveling eastbound, also became involved in the crash, but only sustained minor damage.

Alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor. It is unknown at this time if seat belts were in use.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Troopers Respond to Hundreds of Weather-Related Incidents Adams Man Arrested In Arson At East Lincoln Home Arrest Made In July Bank Robbery New Downtown Trolley Debuts Friday at Winter Lights Event HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Palmer Scores 23, Nebraska Beats Illinois In Big Ten Opener Next Stop: Minneapolis; Husker Women Head to Sweet 16 Matchup