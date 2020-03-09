Victim In Fatal Stabbing Has Been Identified
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 9)–Lincoln Police are still looking for the people involved in the fatal stabbing of a 36-year-old man on Sunday morning. According to Chief Jeff Bliemeister, officers found Edward Varejcka stabbed and rescue efforts were attempted.
Varejcka was not able to be saved and died. There were at least three people inside the apartment at the time and a fourth person, the resident of the apartment, was outside. What’s not clear is the motive for the multiple suspects going into the apartment and stabbing Varejcka.
No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact authorities immediately at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600
A knife was recovered on the scene, but Chief Bliemeister says investigators are still figuring out if that was the knife used in the homicide.