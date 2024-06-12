Victim in Saturday Deadly Crash Identified

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 12)–The name of the driver killed in Saturday afternoon’s multi-vehicle crash near 84th and Old Cheney has been identified as 49-year-old Amare Biftu, of Lincoln.

The crash, which sent three vehicles careening into each other, injured another three people. A southbound vehicle on 84th Street and suddenly crossed the median, colliding with Biftu’s vehicle in the northbound lane. The head-on crash hit Biftu’s vehicle with enough force to launch his engine block into another vehicle in the right northbound lane. Biftu was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger had minor injuries. The driver and passenger in the vehicle which crossed the southbound lane both suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The crash report shows that the driver, a 40-year-old Lincoln woman, is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash. No arrests nor citations have been made. Lincoln Police said the crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results from the 40-year-old driver.