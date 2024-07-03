KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Victims in Crete Shooting Released From Area Hospitals

July 3, 2024 7:15AM CDT
File photo courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol.

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 2)–The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed Tuesday that the seven shooting victims from an incident last Friday afternoon in a Crete neighborhood have been released from area hospitals.

The investigation continues, as investigators are working to determine if this incident was a hate crime. Once the investigation is complete, it will be delivered to the Saline County Attorney.

A 74-year-old Crete man, later identified as Billy Booth, was developed as the suspect and had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

 

