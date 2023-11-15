Video Released Shows Last Sighting of Tyler Goodrich

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 15)–Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday released a seven-second video clip from a security camera, showing who they believe as 35-year-old Tyler Goodrich leaving his home near SW 9th and West Burnham November 3 following an argument with his husband, Marshall Vogel.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the video quality is dark and low. Click play below to see the clip.

This is considered a missing person’s case. Houchin says there’s nothing to suggest something criminal happened and added that Goodrich would not be in trouble criminally if he is hiding.

If you have information about Tyler Goodrich’s whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500 or 402-441-6000.