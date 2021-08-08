WATCH: Video shows people trapped in flooded elevator in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (Aug. 8, 2021 – KFOR) – Multiple individuals were rescued last night after they were trapped in a flooded elevator in their apartment building in downtown Omaha.
Video which was taken on the social media app Snapchat, and later shared to Twitter, shows three individuals stuck in the elevator as the flood waters rise, with the water eventually reaching their necks. The final video in the series shows the individuals wading through flood water outside of the elevator after they were freed by first responders.
Though officials are yet to make a statement, scanner traffic indicates that the Omaha Fire Department was first on the scene.
The video can be seen below.
WARNING: The following video contains mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.
pic.twitter.com/ThV8BPc5oo
— Dan Popelka (@danaklepop) August 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ThV8BPc5oo
— Dan Popelka (@danaklepop) August 8, 2021