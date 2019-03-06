Violent Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

March 5, 2019 (Lincoln, Neb) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O). Katara Smith #68526 was discovered missing shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night. CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision. Smith is serving a 21 to 27 year sentence for two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and two counts of assault. His tentative release date is December of 2020. He has a parole hearing scheduled in July 2019. Smith is a 38-year old black male, 5’9”, 157 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

READ MORE: NE A.G. looks to stop robocalls