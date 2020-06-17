Virtual Free Tax Prep Offered As Filing Deadline Nears
Tax return check on 1040 form background
(KFOR NEWS June 17, 2020) With one month left before the postponed July 15 tax deadline, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Center for Civic Engagement, is encouraging
taxpayers who haven’t yet filed to try their new Virtual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
Virtual VITA grew out of a need to help low- to moderate-income families who, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, still need help preparing and filing their taxes for free. In mid-March, UNL was forced to close eight area face-to-face VITA sites due to the Coronavirus. Last year, the Lincoln VITA program prepared around 2500 tax returns for taxpayers that rely on the program.
“These families need our help,” said Linda Moody, UNL, Center for Civic Engagement. “Many of the people we serve don’t feel comfortable preparing taxes on their own and can’t afford to pay a tax preparer. This virtual program helps families e-file so they can get their refunds as soon as possible.”
As part of the virtual program, taxpayers supply their name, phone number and email address, and agree to have their tax return prepared virtually. Then they receive an email to schedule an appointment. Virtual appointments generally take place Monday through Friday from 9 to 5 p.m. Taxpayers then upload their necessary tax documents to a secure platform and work with an IRS-certified volunteer who prepares the return and gets sign-off from the taxpayer before the return is e-filed with the IRS. The whole process typically takes about a week. If successful, the Lincoln VITA coalition plans to keep the program running indefinitely, so taxpayers can take advantage of it not only during the pandemic, but afterward as well.
“We think this is going to be a great option for people, especially for those who may not be as mobile or who simply prefer the comfort and security of home, rather than sitting down with someone in-person,” said Moody. “The process is built on a foundation of confidentiality, security and safety for all.”
To make an appointment for virtual VITA help, taxpayers can sign up at https://vita.unl.edu/signup/. Taxpayers can also email the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,
Center for Civic Engagement, at vita@unl.edu with any questions. In March, the IRS postponed the tax return due date to July 15, 2020. Taxpayers have until
that date to file and pay their taxes. Taxpayers who file for an extension will have until October 15 to file their return, although any taxes due should still be paid by July 15 to avoid interest and penalties.
