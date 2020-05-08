Virtual Memorial Day Observance To Be Held This Year
Lincoln, NE (May 8, 2020) The Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Network will broadcast a virtual Memorial Day Ceremony this year, replacing the traditional Memorial Day observances held in parks and cemeteries. On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, a flame will be lit at 8:00 A.M. and will burn until 8:00 P.M. that night. Guard Sentinels will be on duty and will change each 30 minutes throughout. An online sheet will be available for Legion Posts throughout the State. Two members from each Legion Post will be able to be included in the day’s list.
“You can incorporate this online vigil into your local and your private observances” said State Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert. The sign up sheet went live Friday.
Also, a virtual Veterans Service Office will be available at the Department’s Website starting immediately. Veterans will be able to chat in real time with a Veterans Service Officer. Vets will be able to upload data, check applications for Veterans Benefits, and receive information. The virtual office will be available from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. each day.
Friday, May 8 was also the 75th anniversary of V-E Day — the surrender of the Nazi Forces in World War Two.