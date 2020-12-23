Virus Variant More Infectious
(KFOR NEWS December 23, 2020) The mutated coronavirus discovered in the U.K. is more transmittable and may have a more severe impact on children.
The Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group found the new variant is 71% more infectious than previous versions of the virus.
“We now have high confidence that this variant does have a transmission advantage over other virus variants that are currently in the U.K.,” says lead researcher Peter Horby.
What’s more is Horby’s associate, Imperial College Professor Neil Ferguson, says there’s a “hint” the mutated virus “has a higher propensity in children.”
