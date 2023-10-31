Visitors Will Be Allowed In Florence Chapel’s Secret Room To Ponder If Drawings Are Michelangelo’s

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Just four at a time, visitors soon will be allowed access to a long-hidden space inside Florence’s Medici Chapel where delicate charcoal drawings sketched on the walls have been attributed by some experts to Michelangelo.

The tiny 33-by-10 feet space was discovered in 1975 when officials were searching for a new exit from the Medici Chapel to accommodate increasing visitors.

The museum’s then-director believed that they were by Michelangelo, but the major scholars of his drawings dismissed the idea.

A fierce debate continues to this day.

For most of the last 50 years, access to the room has been strictly restricted.

Starting Nov. 15, up to 100 visitors a week will be granted access by reservation and can ponder the mystery for themselves.