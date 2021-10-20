Voices of Hope’s Annual Shop to Stop Family Violence Week Next Week

LINCOLN, NE (October 19, 2021)– Voices of Hope is hosting the 27th annual Shop to Stop Family Violence Week Saturday, October 23 through Sunday, October 29. Throughout the week, shoppers at locally owned businesses can help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Participating retailers will donate 2 percent of their proceeds during the week to Voices of Hope, which provides crisis intervention services for victims of relationship violence and sexual assault in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
“This week means so much to our mission to help survivors to domestic violence and sexual assault. The campaign brings awareness to what we do both within the community and to those who may need our help,” said Voices of Hope Executive Director Marcee Metzger. “By participating, businesses provide us with much needed resources to help survivors receive free confidential services and we also hope to give these local businesses extra visibility during a tough economic time.”
Participating retailers include: A Novel Idea, Francie and Finch Bookshop, Goldenrod Pastries, Gomez Art Supply, Little Mountain Print Shoppe, Meier’s Cork and Bottle, Oak Creek Plants & Flowers, OMT! Divine Resale, Paint Yourself Silly, Rachel’s Boutique, Scarlet Raven Tattoo, Ten Thousand Villages, The Mill, Tsuru and Uniform Connection.
Sponsoring businesses include: Bryan Health, Talent Plus, Ameritas, Cline Williams, A+ Brokerage, Studio 951, Stem Gallery and Firespring.
Voices of Hope provides free and confidential services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and incest. Last year, Voices of Hope answered more than 10,000 calls from individuals needing help or information related to domestic violence and sexual assault and assisted more than 2,500 victims and survivors through services such as safety planning, counseling, protection order assistance, support groups, and legal and medical advocacy.
Anyone wanting additional information or ways to support Voices of Hope, can contact Voices Of Hope Administrative Assistant, Chelsea Greenwald, at [email protected]