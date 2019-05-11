Volunteers Needed For Pollinator Planting

(KFOR May 11, 2019) Volunteer in Parks Saturday series continues all summer

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to plant pollinator-friendly plants from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 18, at Taylor Park, adjacent to Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 “L” St. Volunteers are asked to meet at intersection of Randolph Street and Sunrise Road, on the west side of the park.

Supplies will be provided. Participants should dress for the weather, wear comfortable shoes and bring garden gloves

Registration is not required, but volunteers may register in advance by emailing

parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov or visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer. New volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at this site. If weather causes a postponement, registered participants will be notified of the rain date.

The volunteer event is part of the Volunteer in Parks Saturday series. The schedule is as follows:

June 15, 8 to 11 a.m.

July 20, 8 to 11 a.m.

August 17, 8 to 11 a.m.

September 21, 8 to 11 a.m.

October 19, 9 a.m. to noon

For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.