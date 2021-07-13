VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP PREPARE FOR THE NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL FINALS RODEO AFTER JULY 9TH WEATHER EVENT.

Lincoln, NE (July 13, 2021) The Lancaster Event Center issued a request for volunteers Tuesday.
“The initial community response to helping the LEC Fairgrounds recover from a high winds on Friday night affecting many of the over 2,000 outdoor horse stalls for the 1,623 High School youth competitors has been heart-warming as has been recent response to volunteering throughout the event.” According to Amy Dickerson, Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds Managing Director, “The show must go on ~ but we need community volunteers now more than ever.”
However, the LEC Fairgrounds is now two days behind on preparations for the National High School Finals Rodeo and they are still finishing up in the damages stall areas.
While the LEC team has totally recovered our 600 stalls the rodeo association still has over 800 stalls that need to be assembled.
They are looking for at least 20 additional strong volunteers willing to help outside with guidance stall experts.
Volunteers of all abilities are needed to help with a variety of additional projects including inside and outdoor tasks.
For these setup roles, folks can
As the rodeo starts, these are the remaining open volunteer roles that would be most helpful to fill:
Signing up for volunteer roles after the rodeo starts Thursday is easy at
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/nhsfrlincoln2021
(easier to view on PC than mobile device) or simply call the fairgrounds office at 402-441-6545, option zero.
Folks with questions or major donations of labor may call/text Managing Director Amy at 402-429-1950.
