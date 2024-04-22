Vote Could Happen This Week on Confirming Gold as New NU President

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Nebraska Examiner Apr. 22)–A special meeting could be held this Friday afternoon to consider Dr. Jeffrey Gold to be the new president of the University of Nebraska System.

That meeting with the NU Board of Regents could happen, if all the feed back is reviewed in time, according to the Nebraska Examiner. The review includes Gold’s visits to NU’s campuses across the state, plus visits to North Platte, Curtis and Scottsbluff for more forums on Wednesday. The review must include the Wednesday forums and online comments at nebraska.edu/president-search. Feedback can be submitted through Thursday.

If Friday’s meeting takes place, the agenda will also include Dr. Gold’s proposed contract.