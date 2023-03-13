Vote Is Monday Over TIF Money For Proposed High-rise Building In Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–The Lincoln Bold high-rise building project that’s planned for the northwest corner of 9th and “P” Street downtown will be back before the City Council again on Monday afternoon.

The Council could okay $24-million in tax increment financing toward the project and if that happens, work on the building could start as soon as this August. Business owners in the Haymarket, though, are worried about traffic issues arising during construction which could drive away customers.

If the plans are okayed, it would lead to Lincoln’s second tallest building.