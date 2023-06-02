Voter ID Bill Passed On Last Day of Nebraska Legislative Session

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 2)–The 90-day session of the Nebraska Legislature ended two days early on Thursday and before adjourning for the session, lawmakers passed LB 514 with an emergency clause.

It’s the bill that deals with how Voter ID will be handled for Nebraska voters. It will require in-person voters to show a state-approved ID, like a driver’s license, college ID, nursing home ID or passport.

The lone opposing vote was Dunbar Senator Julie Slama, who said mail-in ballots should be notarized.

“LB514 does not pass muster for me, so I’m doing what I need to do,” she said.

Slama led the petition initiative that led to Nebraska voters overwhelmingly voting in favor of a Voter ID bill. It will go into effect, as soon as Governor Jim Pillen signs the legislation.