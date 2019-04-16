Voter Registration Deadline Set for April 19th

The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday, April 19th in order for the registration to be effective for the May 7th Lincoln City General Election.

Anyone registering to vote for the first time or voters who have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must have the mail-in registration form postmarked no later than April 19th.

In addition, April 19th is also the deadline to register to vote when applying for a driver’s license, state identification card, or at any government agency.

Voter registration is available online: https://www.nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration.

Mail-in registration forms are available at most post offices, banks, and libraries.

