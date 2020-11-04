Voters Approve Measure To Strip Slavery Language
US Elections Concept - United States Flag and Vote Badges 3D Illustration
OMAHA–(AP Nov. 3)–Nebraska voters have easily approved a measure to strip language from the state constitution that provides an exemption to its ban on slavery.
Nebraska was one of several states taking on ballot measures in a climate of racial strife this election. Nebraska’s proposal eliminates a passage in the state constitution, dating from the 19th century, that allows slavery as punishment for a crime.
There was no organized opposition to the measure, which advanced through the Legislature this year on a unanimous vote.
One other state – Utah – is considering a nearly identical measure.