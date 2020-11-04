      Breaking News
ELECTION DAY 2020 LATEST RESULTS

Voters Approve Measure To Strip Slavery Language

Nov 3, 2020 @ 11:20pm
US Elections Concept - United States Flag and Vote Badges 3D Illustration

OMAHA–(AP Nov. 3)–Nebraska voters have easily approved a measure to strip language from the state constitution that provides an exemption to its ban on slavery.

Nebraska was one of several states taking on ballot measures in a climate of racial strife this election. Nebraska’s proposal eliminates a passage in the state constitution, dating from the 19th century, that allows slavery as punishment for a crime.

There was no organized opposition to the measure, which advanced through the Legislature this year on a unanimous vote.

One other state – Utah – is considering a nearly identical measure.