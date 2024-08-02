VP Harris Has Secured Enough Democratic Delegate Votes To Become Party’s Nominee
August 2, 2024 4:54PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris says she’s ready for the fight against Republican Donald Trump after securing enough votes from Democratic delegates to become her party’s presidential nominee.
The Democratic Party chair announced Friday that Harris had the votes.
The online voting process doesn’t end until Monday, but Harris’ campaign marked the moment Friday when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.
Harris says she’s “honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee.”
Harris is poised to be the first woman of color at the top of a major party’s ticket.
The Democratic Party’s convention in Chicago begins Aug. 19.