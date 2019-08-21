Waco Man Arrested After Firing Shot into the Air and Threatening Kids
Photo courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office and 10/11 Now
A man who pointed a gun at kids and then shot into the air at Waco City Park has been arrested, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
KFOR News media partner 10/11 Now reports York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the kids made the report Thursday evening and deputies with the York and Seward County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Schuyler Tomes at his home in rural Waco area on Friday.
The kids told authorities the man drove by them three or four times in the park, came back and pointed the gun at them. They said the man then shot into the air and drove off. A 9 mm casing was found on the ground in the area.
Sheriff Vrbka said they were able to get a surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle which led to several tips and ultimately the arrest. Deputies also recovered the 9 mm handgun used in the incident.
Tomes was arrested for terroristic threats and using a weapon to commit a felony. Tomes has bonded out of jail.
