Wahoo Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
(KFOR NEWS January 1, 2020) Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Technical Crimes Division, working with the Wahoo Police Department and Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested a Wahoo man on 10 charges of distribution of child pornography.
41 year old, William Sloup, was arrested New Year’s Eve afternoon in Lincoln following an investigation which began with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators discovered several sexually explicit images involving children on Sloup’s phone.
