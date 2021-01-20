Wahoo Police Arrest Forgery Suspect After Pursuit
(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2021) An Iowa man was arrested Monday for forgery following a pursuit by Wahoo Police.
Police saw a pickup matching the description of a suspect vehicle from several forgeries in the Wahoo area over the
past week. The officer tried stopping the vehicle after the license plate was found to be fictitious.
The pursuit ended near Ashland, NE where Lloyd R Torske was arrested. The vehicle involved in the pursuit had been stolen from Pottawattamie County, IA.
Torske was booked in the Saunders County Correctional Center for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon by a Felon, Theft by Receiving over $5000, Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest, and Forgery.
This is an ongoing investigation.
