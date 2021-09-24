Wahoo Police Officer Accused of Child Sexual Assault

WAHOO–(KFOR Sept. 24)–A Wahoo police officer was arrested for “alleged conduct unrelated to his employment” according to the Department chief Bruce Ferrell.
Dodge County Court records show that Officer Sean Vilmont is charged with two counts of third-degree child sexual assault and one count of unlawful intrusion. A complaint was filed against Vilmont in Dodge County by the Nebraska State Patrol in conjunction with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office.
No other comments or details were made available by Chief Ferrell regarding the investigation.