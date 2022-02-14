Walk-in Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for February 16th and 17th

(KFOR NEWS February 14, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Fredstrom and Norwood Park elementary schools the week of February 14. Both clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
The schedule is as follows:
Vaccinations and booster shots help protect you and those you love, prevent severe illness and save lives. Nearly 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and more than 60% of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose.
Local data shows that more than 90% of the people hospitalized in January with breakthrough COVID-19 infections were eligible for a booster but hadn’t received it yet. If you are eligible for a booster shot, it’s important to get it as soon as possible to have the benefit of added protection.
The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment or find additional clinic times and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.
