Walk-in Vaccination Clinics Scheduled for March 1st and 2nd

(KFOR NEWS February 25, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) and partners will host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at McPhee and Saratoga elementary schools in early March. Both clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, Pfizer booster doses for age 12 and older, and Moderna booster doses for age 18 and older.
The schedule is as follows:
More than 66% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated and nearly 60% of residents ages 12 and up have now received a booster or third dose. Vaccination remains a powerful tool in preventing severe illness and saving lives. Getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose gives you the benefit of the best protection.
The vaccination process usually takes less than an hour. People can also schedule an appointment or find additional clinic times and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.
