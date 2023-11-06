Walton Man Identified as Motorcyclist Killed Sunday in East Lincoln Crash

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–The motorcyclist killed in a two-motorcycle crash Sunday evening west of 84th and “A” Street has been identified as 50-year-old Jason Colby of Walton.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Monday morning said Colby’s motorcycle apparently rear-ended a 67-year-old man’s motorcycle that pulled out onto eastbound “A” Street. That 67-year-old man was treated for non life-threatening injuries. The exact cause of the crash, though, remains under investigation.

No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.