Wanted Man Assaults Investigators While Warrant Was Served at a NW Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–A 29-year-old Lincoln man got combative with three members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday morning at a home near NW 4th and West Belmont Avenue.

On Thursday, Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said Vu Huynh was wanted on warrants for drug possession and obstructing a police officer. Huynh opened the door to a couple of deputies and a U.S. Marshal, where he started to struggle with them. Houchin says as the scuffle continued, one of the officers used a taser on Huynh. As he was taken into custody, a small amount of meth was found on Huynh’s person by investigators.

After being checked out at the hospital, Huynh was arrested for the assault on the officers, in addition to the two warrants. Houchin says the three officers suffered abrasions and contusions.