Wanted Man Captured After Chase Across South Lincoln

An unmarked Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office patrol truck was damaged by a man that fled deputies near 20th and Washington and was later captured in south Lincoln. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 29)–Not a dull moment for members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Monday afternoon, trying to get 49-year-old Nick Roberts.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, Roberts had been wanted for absconding parole and committing other crimes around the Lincoln area. Investigators found him early Monday afternoon in a stolen SUV parked in an alley near 20th and Washington and boxed him in, until he put the stolen SUV in gear and hit an undercover vehicle.

After hitting several vehicles and a tree, Roberts is then accused of making a run for it near 29th and Sumner Streets. Some lawn equipment (worth approminately $100,000) was taken from the Jim Ager Golf Course and Roberts took off on that before he was captured in the 4700 block of Briarpark Drive.

Roberts now faces a long list of charges, in addition to several counts of theft.