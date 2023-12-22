Warrant Wipeout Event “Huge Success” says Lancaster County Attorney

Front side of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 22)–The warrant amnesty called “Warrant Wipeout” was held on Thursday in Lancaster County Court, which allowed people with misdemeanor warrants to have them cleared without being taken to jail during Christmas.

In a news release to KFOR on Friday afternoon, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said the Warrant Wipeout event “surpassed even our greatest expectations,” adding at one point it was standing room only in one courtroom.

Altogether, over 120 arrest warrants were recalled on Thursday, largely due to the Warrant Wipeout. It was held in conjunction with Lancaster County’s bi-monthly Night Court session.

Lancaster County Public Defender Kristi Egger said, “The Warrant Wipeout/Night Court session was a huge success! Many people were helped, and, hopefully their holiday season will be more joyful with the knowledge that they do not have a warrant hanging over their head.”

The Warrant Wipeout is a collaboration between the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County criminal justice system stakeholders.