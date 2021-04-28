Wednesday Morning Fire Damages South Lincoln Home
Damage left over from a fire Wednesday morning April 28, 2021 in the 5400 block of Sugarberry Court in south Lincoln. (Courtesy of LFR)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 28)–Lincoln Firefighters battled a garage fire Wednesday morning at a home northeast of 27th and Old Cheney Road.
It happened in the 5400 block of Sugarberry Court, according to LFR officials. Crews saw a garage fully involved in fire, which spread to the living area through an open door between the garage and kitchen.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.