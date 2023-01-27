Wednesday Night Crash Near Prague Kills One Person, Injures Four Others

(Courtesy of the Saunders County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person died at an Omaha hospital, after being hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday night in western Saunders County.

Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened along Highway 79 about 4 miles north of Prague, where a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was driving a Toyota Camry that crossed the center line and hit a Buick Regal that had two adults and two children. All five were taken to a Fremont hospital before being transferred to UNMC in Omaha.

Of the four people in the Regal, a woman who was the front passenger died. The man driving is still being treated for serious injuries. A 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, while a 6-year-old is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The Lincoln woman driving the Camry wasn’t seriously hurt. Deputies say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.