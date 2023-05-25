Wednesday Night Fire Damages East Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire inside an east Lincoln home late Wednesday night, which left behind $100,000 worth of damage.

According to LFR in a news release, fire crews were called to a home in the 9500 block of White Pine Road, which is near 98th and Holdrege, about smoke coming from a second story window. Fire crews found a fire in the kitchen that had started on the stove and were able to put water on it and get it under control.

Everyone inside the house got out safely and no one was hurt.