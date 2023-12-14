Wednesday Night Fire Damages House Turned Apartments near Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 14)–Still no word yet on what started a fire inside a house converted into two or three apartments on Wednesday night south of downtown Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, crews were called to a home near 10th and “C” Streets, where the fire started on the second floor and spread to the attic. One person was upstairs at the time but got out on their own.

No one was hurt. Damage estimates are around $150,000.