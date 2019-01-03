Wednesday Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Heartland Athletic Conference
Semifinal
Kearney 75, Lincoln East 73
Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln High 64
Metro Holiday Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bellevue West 86, Omaha Bryan 78
Omaha Central 99, Millard North 70
Omaha Creighton Prep 75, Omaha South 68
Papillion-LaVista South 68, Omaha Burke 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Heartland Athletic Conference
Semifinal
Fremont 51, Lincoln Pius X 46
Lincoln Southwest 44, Kearney 37
Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament
Quarterfinal
Millard South 61, Omaha Marian 50
Millard West 67, Millard North 64, OT
Omaha Westside 53, Omaha Benson 51
Papillion-LaVista 81, Omaha Northwest 67