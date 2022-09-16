Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday games

Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0

Papillion-LaVista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21

Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34

Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7

Gretna 49, Millard South 26

Fremont 7, Norfolk 7-suspended due to weather

Omaha North at Omaha Benson

Elkhorn South at Omaha Central

Friday games

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast

Grand Island at Lincoln High

Beatrice 1, Lincoln Northwest 0, forfeit

Bennington at Lincoln Pius X

Waverly at Norris

Lincoln Christian at Arlington

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

Malcolm at Tekamah-Herman

Raymond Central at Wayne

Heartland Lutheran at Parkview Christian

Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Burke at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha Westside at Millard North

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, Forfeit

Ralston at Omaha Westview

Elkhorn North at Grand Island Northwest

Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn

Seward at Hastings

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Omaha Roncalli at Pierce

Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Mead

Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn

Battle Creek at Centennial

Falls City at Boys Town

Omaha Gross at Blair

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Boone Central at Douglas County West

Omaha Christian Academy at Elmwood-Murdock

Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart

Central City at Fort Calhoun

EMF at Freeman

HTRS at Johnson-Brock

Milford at Kearney Catholic

Crete at Schuyler

Hastings Adams Central at Syracuse

David City at Tri County

Palmyra at Thayer Central

Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Scottsbluff at York