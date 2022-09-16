Week 4 High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday games
Lincoln East 54, Lincoln Northeast 0
Papillion-LaVista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21
Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34
Creighton Prep 31, Millard West 7
Gretna 49, Millard South 26
Fremont 7, Norfolk 7-suspended due to weather
Omaha North at Omaha Benson
Elkhorn South at Omaha Central
Friday games
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southeast
Grand Island at Lincoln High
Beatrice 1, Lincoln Northwest 0, forfeit
Bennington at Lincoln Pius X
Waverly at Norris
Lincoln Christian at Arlington
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Malcolm at Tekamah-Herman
Raymond Central at Wayne
Heartland Lutheran at Parkview Christian
Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Burke at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Westside at Millard North
Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0, Forfeit
Ralston at Omaha Westview
Elkhorn North at Grand Island Northwest
Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn
Seward at Hastings
Wahoo at Nebraska City
Omaha Roncalli at Pierce
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Mead
Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn
Battle Creek at Centennial
Falls City at Boys Town
Omaha Gross at Blair
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Boone Central at Douglas County West
Omaha Christian Academy at Elmwood-Murdock
Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart
Central City at Fort Calhoun
EMF at Freeman
HTRS at Johnson-Brock
Milford at Kearney Catholic
Crete at Schuyler
Hastings Adams Central at Syracuse
David City at Tri County
Palmyra at Thayer Central
Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Scottsbluff at York