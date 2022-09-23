Week 5 High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday Games
Lincoln Southeast 56, Millard North 35
Lincoln Southwest 56, Omaha Bryan 0
Omaha North 40, Omaha Central 0
Elkhorn North 49, Omaha Westview 6
Friday Games
Millard South at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln East at Columbus
Lincoln Pius X at Crete
York at Waverly
Tri County at Malcolm
Auburn at Raymond Central
Nebraska City at Lincoln Christian
Wilber-Clatonia at Lincoln Lutheran
Parkview Christian at Sterling
Gretna at Bellevue East
Omaha South at Bellevue West
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Benson
Fremont at Grand Island
North Platte at Kearney
South Sioux City at Millard West
Papillion-LaVista at Omaha Benson
Creighton Prep at Omaha Burke
Norfolk at Omaha Westside
Omaha Northwest at Elkhorn South
Elkhorn at Bennington
Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli
Ralston at Omaha Gross
Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview
Plattsmouth at Beatrice
Omaha Concordia at Ashland-Greenwood
David City Aquinas at Louisville
Falls City Sacred Heart at BDS
Schuyler at Douglas County West
Fairbury at Fillmore Central
Hastings at Lexington
HTRS at Diller-Odell
Palmyra at EMF
Johnson-Brock at Nebraska City Lourdes
Syracuse at Falls City
Centennial at Milford
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Dorchester at Meridian
Blair at Elkhorn Mt. Michael
Fort Calhoun at Platteview
Thayer Central at Southern
Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water
Wahoo Neumann at Yutan
Gering at Seward
Grand Island Northwest at Scottsbluff
Lewiston at Pawnee City