Week 6 Area High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday Games
Omaha Skutt 23, Lincoln Pius X 8
Millard South 22, Lincoln East 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 36, Johnson-Brock 30
Elkhorn Mount Michael 66, Omaha Westview 19
Friday Games
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk
Scottsbluff at Waverly
Norris at Beatrice
Malcolm at Milford
Lincoln Christian at Auburn
Raymond Central at Syracuse
Centennial at Lincoln Lutheran
Pawnee City at Parkview Christian
Bellevue West at Gretna
Omaha Benson at Bellevue East
Omaha Central at Creighton Prep
Millard West at Millard North
Grand Island at Kearney
Elkhorn South at Fremont
Omaha Westside at North Platte
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Omaha North at Omaha Northwest
Papillion-LaVista South at Omaha South
Omaha Burke at Papillion-LaVista
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn
Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun
Southern at Freeman
Sterling at Dorchester
Nebraska City at Falls City
Falls City Sacred Heart at HTRS
Boys Town at Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli at Platteview
Columbus Lakeview at Schuyler
Omaha Christian Academy at Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Diller-Odell at Nebraska City Lourdes
Douglas County West at Columbus Scotus
EMF at Thayer Central
Mead at Weeping Water
Tri County at Wilber-Clatonia
Crete at York
Louisville at Yutan
Arlington at Wahoo
Omaha Gross at Plattsmouth
Johnson County Central at Palmyra
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga
North Bend Central at Wahoo Neumann
David City at David City Aquinas