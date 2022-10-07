Week 7 High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday Games

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln High 7

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7

Gretna 41, Papillion-LaVista South 27

Omaha South 57, Omaha Northwest 22

Papillion-LaVista 39, Omaha Central 14

Beatrice 42, Crete 14

Millard South 49, Columbus 7

Omaha Roncalli 45, Fort Calhoun 21

Friday Games

Norfolk at Lincoln North Star

Lincoln Southeast at Millard West

Lincoln Southwest at South Sioux City

Waverly at Lincoln Pius X

Omaha Gross at Norris

Falls City at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Malcolm

Raymond Central at Nebraska City

Parkview Christian at Meridian

Bellevue East at Bellevue West

Elkhorn South at Grand Island

Millard North at Omaha Bryan

Omaha Benson at Omaha Burke

Fremont at Omaha North

Kearney at Omaha Westside

Milford at Tri County

Pawnee City at Sterling

Elkhorn North at Elkhorn Mt. Michael

Conestoga at Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Ralston at Omaha Skutt

Platteview at Omaha Concordia

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

Omaha Westview at Bennington

Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town

Elkhorn at Blair

Syracuse at Auburn

Schuyler at Arlington

Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview

Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock

Johnson-Brock at Falls City Sacred Heart

EMF at Johnson County Central

Wahoo Neumann at Louisville

Omaha Christian Academy at Mead

York at Seward

Freeman at Thayer Central