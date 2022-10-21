Week 9 High School Football Scoreboard
Thursday Games
Lincoln North Star 23, Columbus 17
Millard West 48, Omaha Bryan 20
Creighton Prep 44, Omaha Benson 13
Omaha Roncalli 56, Omaha Concordia 6
Plattsmouth 34, Ralston 13
Bennington 52, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14
Friday Games
Millard South at Lincoln High
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest at Millard North
Lincoln East at Gretna
Lincoln Southeast at South Sioux City
Norris at Lincoln Pius X
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran at Milford
Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm
Falls City at Raymond Central
Parkview Christian at Lewiston
Omaha Burke at Omaha Central
Grand Island at Omaha Northwest
Bellevue East at Omaha South
Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista South
Papillion-LaVista at North Platte
Omaha North at Elkhorn South
Kearney at Norfolk
Elkhorn North at Blair
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn at Omaha Westview
Beatrice at Seward
Boys Town at Fort Calhoun
Douglas County West at Arlington
David City Aquinas at Wahoo Neumann
Centennial at Tri County
Schuyler at Wahoo
Dorchester at Pawnee City
Sterling at Meridian
Louisville at David City
Auburn at Nebraska City
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Tekamah-Herman at Yutan