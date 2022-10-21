Week 9 High School Football Scoreboard

Thursday Games

Lincoln North Star 23, Columbus 17

Millard West 48, Omaha Bryan 20

Creighton Prep 44, Omaha Benson 13

Omaha Roncalli 56, Omaha Concordia 6

Plattsmouth 34, Ralston 13

Bennington 52, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14

Friday Games

Millard South at Lincoln High

Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southwest at Millard North

Lincoln East at Gretna

Lincoln Southeast at South Sioux City

Norris at Lincoln Pius X

Syracuse at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Lutheran at Milford

Wilber-Clatonia at Malcolm

Falls City at Raymond Central

Parkview Christian at Lewiston

Omaha Burke at Omaha Central

Grand Island at Omaha Northwest

Bellevue East at Omaha South

Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista South

Papillion-LaVista at North Platte

Omaha North at Elkhorn South

Kearney at Norfolk

Elkhorn North at Blair

Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt

Elkhorn at Omaha Westview

Beatrice at Seward

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

Douglas County West at Arlington

David City Aquinas at Wahoo Neumann

Centennial at Tri County

Schuyler at Wahoo

Dorchester at Pawnee City

Sterling at Meridian

Louisville at David City

Auburn at Nebraska City

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Tekamah-Herman at Yutan