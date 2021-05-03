Weekend House Fire Blamed On Unattended Candle
Scene of a house fire near 31st and "Q" Streets from early on May 1, 2021. (Courtesy of LFR)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 3)–Lincoln Firefighters say an unattended candle was the cause of a house fire early Saturday morning at a home near 31st and “Q” Streets. LFR Captain Nancy Crist said when crews arrived, heavy fire could be seen from the second story of the home. Only one person was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. LFR said the damage amount is estimated at $275,000.